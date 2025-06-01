Karnataka LoP Ashoka takes a jibe at Siddaramaiah, dubs him as ‘outgoing CM’

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka mocked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as outgoing CM. He said it was a frustrated CM who reprimanded the DCs and ZP CEOs at the review meeting on Friday.

“The news that outgoing CM Siddaramaiah asked the officers to strictly follow his instructions is a mirror of how the administrative machinery in the Congress government has completely derailed”, he posted on ‘X’.

He asked the CM to show courage to tick off his cabinet colleagues who are allegedly inefficient. “Remove the lazy ministers who are not working and replace them with competent ones. Why is the high command not giving in to your demand for cabinet expansion? Is this an indirect indication that you are the outgoing CM? Or are you keeping quiet, assuming that the Chief Minister will change anyway”, he said.

The ministers not attending to the problems of the people through ‘janata darshan’ once in a month or sit in the office and work for at least three days a week either, except for showing up in the cabinet meeting on every Thursday, he alleged.

He also referred to DCM DK Shivakumar allegedly getting upset over the transfer of the water resources department engineers by the CM and writing to the Chief Secretary warning that it cannot be done without his permission.