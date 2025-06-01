Karnataka to set up its first flight training centre at Shivamogga airport

SHIVAMOGGA: The state government will establish its first Flight Training Organisation (FTO) at the Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Airport (RKA), Shivamogga, aiming to bolster the state’s aviation training capabilities.
The airport, the first and only airport being maintained and operated by the state government, will also see the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) provide key infrastructure support for the first FTO whose operations, aircraft, and admissions will be managed.
The initiative, announced by Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, plans to train 100 cadets in its initial phase, with 50 students commencing training in the first year.
The FTO plans to train 100 pilots in its initial phase, with 50 students commencing training in the first year. To promote inclusivity, 25% of the seats will be reserved for Karnataka students and women, who will also benefit from concessional fees.
The facility will encompass aircraft hangars, simulators, a library, and a radio telephony training centre, spread over 3,500 square metres. The tender process for the project has already commenced.
“The FTO will include hangars, simulators, classrooms, and briefing facilities, all in compliance with DGCA, MoCA, and BCAS norms,” Patil posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Patil said that the selected agency will manage operations, aircraft, and admissions, while KSIIDC will provide key infrastructure support, including air traffic control (ATC), safety, and maintenance.
Aircraft deployment is expected to commence within three months, with full operations anticipated to begin within nine months of signing the agreement. Shivamogga Airport, officially named Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Airport, was inaugurated on February 27, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Located in Sogane, approximately 15 kilometres from the city centre, features a 3,200-metre runway, the second-longest in Karnataka after Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, and can accommodate aircraft ranging from ATR 72 to Airbus A320.