Karnataka to set up its first flight training centre at Shivamogga airport

SHIVAMOGGA: The state government will establish its first Flight Training Organisation (FTO) at the Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Airport (RKA), Shivamogga, aiming to bolster the state’s aviation training capabilities.

The airport, the first and only airport being maintained and operated by the state government, will also see the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) provide key infrastructure support for the first FTO whose operations, aircraft, and admissions will be managed.

The FTO plans to train 100 pilots in its initial phase, with 50 students commencing training in the first year. To promote inclusivity, 25% of the seats will be reserved for Karnataka students and women, who will also benefit from concessional fees.