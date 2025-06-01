President nod for Act to dispose of civil disputes in two months in Karnataka

BENGALURU: President Draupadi Murmu has given assent for the Code of Civil Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024. The presidential assent was given on May 19. This was notified in the Karnataka Gazette (extraordinary) on May 26.

The Act comes into force with the amendment to the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, for the purpose of expeditious disposal of cases of civil dispute in nature and providing speedy justice. It has scope for disposal through mediation by the Legal Services Authorities between the parties within two months and, if failed, by two years with the dates of judgment being certain.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the Authority authorised by the State Government shall complete the process of mediation within a period of two months from the date of reference Provided that the period of mediation may be extended for a further period of one month with the consent of the parties.”

If the parties to the civil dispute arrive at a settlement, the same shall be reduced into writing and shall be signed by the parties to the dispute and the mediator and shall be submitted to the court. The court shall effect a compromise between the parties and shall follow the procedure as prescribed. The court shall hold the first case management hearing, not later than four weeks from the date of completion of pleadings in the suit.

The court shall ensure that the arguments are closed not later than 24 months from the date of the first case management hearing.

Law Minister HK Patil had remarked that the new Act will be a game changer in terms of clearing the huge pendency of civil dispute cases.