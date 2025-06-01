Roar of the tiger goes silent: A tribute to Valmik Thapar

I am deeply saddened to learn that my friend and colleague of 32 years, Valmik Thapar has passed away. I met Valmik in 1993 in Delhi and realised instantly that we were bonded together forever by our passion for the tiger. His passion arose purely from the heart, inspired by the charisma of the cat.

My passion was rooted in the mysteries of its ecology, and concern for the fate of tiger populations rather than of individual tigers. As we worked together over the next three decades, I was amazed by Valmik’s single-minded focus, incredible drive and the shrewd understanding of how political systems worked.

Among my generation of conservationists of post-colonial India, Valmik stood tall as the most effective and genuine leader. He made his impact initially in Ranthambore, but around the time we met, he was spreading his wings across India to work with several of us on pragmatic wildlife conservationists-not of the ‘woke’ academic kind that currently predominates.

Valmik made us all effective on the ground: regardless of who ran the political show in Delhi, Valmik could get things done. A dozen of us, officials and non-officials, sometimes provided ideas and supported him in whatever way we could.