Cakes to muffins, KMF launches new line of bakery products

BENGALURU: Marking World Milk Day on Sunday, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) launched a new line of bakery products under the Nandini Goodlife brand, including 18 varieties of muffins, slice cakes, and bar cakes.

The newly introduced bakery products are part of KMF’s push to replace private-brand items in its Nandini parlours with in-house offerings. First introduced in January 2021 with bread and buns, the federation now expanded to include dairy-enriched baked goods like cakes and muffins.

Key products in the new range include slice cakes in fruit, vanilla, pineapple, and choco-orange flavours, available in 30g and 50g packs, priced between Rs 15 and Rs 20. Vanilla sponge cake has been priced at Rs 10.

The event, held at the KMF headquarters, also featured a Nandini Paneer Cooking Competition, where winners were felicitated by KMF managing director B Shivaswamy.

Shivaswamy said that the products are being launched in attractive packaging to attract children and also to compete with similar brands and will soon be available in Nandini parlours across Karnataka.