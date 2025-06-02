Karnataka Minister Laxmi meets Kharge, triggers speculation

BENGALURU: Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Sunday called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed political developments in the state as well as issues regarding her department, especially the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee.

“There is nothing special about meeting Kharge. It was a courtesy call,” she claimed after visiting the senior party leader at his residence in Sadashivanagar.

Though it is normal for leaders to meet the national party president and seek his blessings, her visit assumes significance as she is considered a loyalist of DCM DK Shivakumar.

“I discussed a whole lot of issues with Kharge. I met him after many days. Even when I went to Delhi last time, I could not find Kharge sahab. We need his guidance. Our department and guarantee schemes were discussed,” she said.

“Kharge inquired about my health and asked if I was touring districts. He especially sought information about the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, besides asking me about the functioning of the department. He wanted to know whether the guarantee scheme money was reaching eligible women,” she added.

She promised that April’s Gruha Lakshmi money, which was pending, will soon be disbursed to beneficiaries.