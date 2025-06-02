Labourer dies as earth caves in at Hutti gold mines

KALABURAGI/RAICHUR: A labourer died, while another was seriously injured after earth caved in inside a mining shaft at Hutti gold mines in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Sunday.

Sharanabasava Amaresh Veerapur (39) died while working at a depth of 2,800 feet at Mallappa shaft. A pocket of trapped air exploded in the mine, trapping Sharanabasava under rock and soil, sources said. The other labourer, Nirupadi Kanakappa Panlmanakellur (22), who was seriously injured, was first admitted to Hutti Gold Mining Company hospital and later shifted to Belagavi.

After the incident, labourers stopped work and held a dharna in front of the company office, alleging that proper precautionary measures had not been taken.

As a large amount of ore and soil had collapsed inside the mine shaft, the company’s rescue team, officials and labourers struggled to retrieve Sharanabasava’s body.