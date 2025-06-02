Neglected government school in Madikeri cries for revival

MADIKERI: Broken and leaking roof tiles, tilted transformer, broken electric lines, deteriorating walls, ill-maintained play area and surroundings describes the current situation of a Government School in Madikeri taluk.
Fearing the collapse of the school building, many parents have discontinued the admission of their children in this school.
The Government Higher Primary RS Chettalli School in Madikeri taluk is providing education to over 37 students, all from rural and economically weak backgrounds.
However, many parents are sending their wards to the government school over 5 km away as they fear that they might suffer if the school building collapse.
The institution is in a deteriorating and pitiable condition and no amount of complaints from the parents has alarmed the authorities.
“The school management has to ensure that the institution is cleaned before the commencement of the schools. However, the management has even failed to cut weed across the school premises. It feels like our students are studying inside the forests,” shared Shaukath Ali, parent of two children who are studying in the institution.
He explained that the roof tiles of a classroom were lying broken on the floor during the re-opening on June 1 and students were forced to sit under the leaking roof that might drop down anytime.
“I have submitted a letter to the school management stating that I will not send my children to the institution until the classrooms are fixed. Our children will be safer in the estates where we work than in this school that might collapse anytime,” he lamented.
Despite several Grama Panchayat meetings urging the authorities to fix the school, no relief work has been conducted and students’ lives are at stake.
Shaukat complained that the water tank of the institution has not been cleaned since the summer holidays and the management uses the age-old water to cook food for the students.
“Who will take responsibility if our kids fall sick?” he questioned. Further, a transformer right outside the school premises is in dangerous condition as the electric lines of the school are broken and inviting danger.
While a letter is said to have been forwarded to CESC for relief work of the transformer, the same has not been carried out despite the reopening of the school.
“I do not want to send my children to the neighbouring school as we are here to fight for the proper management of the existing school in our village,” Shaukath shared.
Further, sources confirmed that the Headmistress of the Institution has applied for a voluntary retirement and is awaiting approval in this regard. However, she was unavailable to comment on the issue.
When questioned, DDPI Rangadamaiah confirmed that Rs 7 lakh has been sanctioned for the relief work at the school.
Despite the reopening of the school, the tender process for the repair has not been finalised and the school is hoping for its revival.