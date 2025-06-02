Neglected government school in Madikeri cries for revival

MADIKERI: Broken and leaking roof tiles, tilted transformer, broken electric lines, deteriorating walls, ill-maintained play area and surroundings describes the current situation of a Government School in Madikeri taluk.

Fearing the collapse of the school building, many parents have discontinued the admission of their children in this school.

The Government Higher Primary RS Chettalli School in Madikeri taluk is providing education to over 37 students, all from rural and economically weak backgrounds.

However, many parents are sending their wards to the government school over 5 km away as they fear that they might suffer if the school building collapse.

The institution is in a deteriorating and pitiable condition and no amount of complaints from the parents has alarmed the authorities.

“The school management has to ensure that the institution is cleaned before the commencement of the schools. However, the management has even failed to cut weed across the school premises. It feels like our students are studying inside the forests,” shared Shaukath Ali, parent of two children who are studying in the institution.