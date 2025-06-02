RSS-BJP turning parts of Karnataka into laboratories of hate, says Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday slammed the Union government, questioning whether India’s foreign policy has been compromised to align with US interests.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge wondered why US President Donald Trump, whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi once called his “friend”, was now commenting on the Kashmir issue, a matter he stressed is strictly bilateral.

“Why is this government internationalising a bilateral issue?” Kharge asked. “Why is Prime Minister Modi silent on this? Has our nation’s foreign policy, as a sovereign nation, been pledged to the US?” He further questioned the frequent overseas visits by members of the ruling party, asking,

“All those who have gone to so many countries, are they meeting heads of state or heads of government? Whom are they really meeting?” Kharge also renewed his criticism of the RSS and BJP, accusing them of turning parts of Karnataka, including Coastal Karnataka, Malnad, Hubli-Dharwad and Belagavi into “laboratories of hate.”

“The Sangh Parivar and its affiliates have never prioritised creating jobs, but have instead focused on spreading hatred,” he said. “What is especially ironic is that they don’t send their own children to participate in this enforcement of hate but send the children of the poor and underprivileged to do so.”