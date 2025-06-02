RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat booked for inflammatory speech

Karnataka

In a statement, the Dakshina Kannada district police said Bhat delivered the provocative speech while addressing over 500 people at an event.
He spoke in a manner which could create disturbance in the society.
MANGALURU: RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has been booked for delivering an inflammatory speech delivered on May 12 during a Shraddanjali event organised for slaid rowdy-sheeter and VHP activist Suhas Shetty.

In a statement, the Dakshina Kannada district police said Bhat delivered the provocative speech while addressing over 500 people gathered at the event held at Madhwa Palace Kalyana Mantap at Kavalapaduru village in Bantwal taluk. He spoke in a manner which could create disturbance in the society, create enmity between different religions resulting in law and order problem. Bantwal rural police have registered a case under section 353(2) of BNS.

