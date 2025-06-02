Sheep prices soar ahead of Bakrid

BENGALURU: As Bakrid approaches, the price of sheep in the market has seen a noticeable rise.

Compared to last year, rates have increased by Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kilogram. “This is due to the overall inflation in mutton prices this year,” said Amrat, a sheep vendor who was busy with the business at a market at Tannery Road’s Doddi Sheep market.

The price for live sheep now starts at Rs 450 per kg and goes up to Rs 800, depending on the breed and size.

According to a local vendor Syed Nazir, the Aminagad breed is currently priced at Rs 650 per kg, while the Bannur considered one of the most expensive breeds-is being sold at Rs 800 per kg. Other varieties include Beetal and Yelga, both priced at Rs 650 per kg, while local breeds from Andhra Pradesh’s Chennur are available at Rs 450 per kg. These prices reflect the varying quality, size, and origin of each breed with local and Andhra-origin sheep generally falling in the lower price range.

Traders said they have more demand for Bannur and the Amingad breed, as they are known for tender meat. Amrat said that customers often look for cattles with prominent horns ideal for Qurbani (Sacrifice).

“Prices go up every year, especially around Bakrid, but we still buy cattle for Qurbani, to offer to our God,” says Haseena, a customer.

“We don’t worry about the cost much at this time, we just want to choose the best one.” she concludes.