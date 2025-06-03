Applications under Forest Rights Act rejected for Nagarhole encroachers

The Commission highlighted the case of 52 families from the Jenu Kuruba community in Ponnampet taluk, who were reportedly evicted from the NTR earlier. These families have reapplied for land rights under the FRA. The letter also noted that a joint survey was conducted in October 2024, but the report has yet to be submitted. The Commission stated that, if verified, the forced eviction and lack of follow-up could amount to a human rights violation, and called for a thorough investigation and submission of a detailed report.

However, a senior forest department official criticised the Commission’s intervention, stating: “Such actions demoralise our staff. Ground verification and satellite imagery indicate these claimants reside in nearby coffee estates and not within the forest itself. Their rights have already been assessed and rejected. We are actively working on relocating legitimate forest-dwelling families.”

Amid growing concerns over monsoon-related risks, forest officials warned that illegal settlers could begin constructing permanent structures within the reserve. “This is a critical time. The government must take a firm and swift decision,” an official remarked.

Environment and Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre confirmed that the issue is under review. “No one should remain inside protected forests, as it leads to conflict. Families in Bheemgad Wildlife Sanctuary and Kudremukh National Park have voluntarily agreed to relocate, and similar measures should be extended elsewhere,” he said.

The minister also shared broader figures on FRA implementation, noting that 60,032 acres of forest land have so far been diverted under the Act. A total of 14,132 applications covering 16,685 claims have been approved, while around 2.55 lakh applications — nearly 95% — have been rejected.