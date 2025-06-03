BJP questions FIRs against MLAs, religious heads

The state government should call for an all-party meeting, and also involve farmer leaders, and ensure brotherhood among two districts. The government should work for a permanent solution, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka too condemned filing of FIRs, terming it a “Hitler mentality”. “Power will come with a simple majority, but it has to be done unitedly. Siddaramaiah, though becoming CM a second time, did not develop the nature of taking everyone’s opinions together,” he said.

Ashoka added that the government has created divisions among farmers. “Threatening farmers, instead of convincing them, is not right. All farmers should be treated equally, and cases should not be filed against religious leaders or elected representatives. Even Congress MLA Gubbi Srinivas has opposed this,” he stated. Ashoka mentioned that filing cases against farmers is an unforgivable offence.

“The government should hold discussions with farmers to find a resolution. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s position is at stake, and without power, he has nothing. The state government must convene an all-party meeting from both districts, make a decision, and withdraw the cases, demanded Ashoka.