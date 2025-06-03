Cong MLCs ask Horatti to act against BJP members

BENGALURU: A delegation of Congress members of the Legislative Council on Monday submitted a formal complaint to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, demanding legal and constitutional action against BJP MLCs Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and N Ravikumar for allegedly making derogatory and unconstitutional statements. The delegation also provided a pen drive containing video evidence of the remarks.
Congress Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed submitted the complaint on behalf of the party. He accused the two BJP MLCs of violating constitutional norms with their inflammatory comments. “In a democratic setup, such statements are highly inappropriate,” he said, adding that these remarks serve only to divide society.
The controversy centres around Narayanaswamy’s reported comparison of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge to a dog, and Ravikumar’s alleged remark describing Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum as “Pakistani”.
The Congress delegation demanded Narayanaswamy’s removal from the Council for his comment and sought immediate legal and constitutional action against Ravikumar as well.
Ahmed emphasised that the delegation had submitted the formal complaints to ensure that justice is done. He stressed that Narayanaswamy’s statement was particularly unbecoming of an Opposition Leader, while Ravikumar’s comment about the IAS officer was both unconstitutional and offensive. “We have urged the Chairman to take appropriate action,” he added.
The Congress had earlier filed a similar complaint on this matter with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.