Cong MLCs ask Horatti to act against BJP members

The controversy centres around Narayanaswamy’s reported comparison of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge to a dog, and Ravikumar’s alleged remark describing Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum as “Pakistani”.

The Congress delegation demanded Narayanaswamy’s removal from the Council for his comment and sought immediate legal and constitutional action against Ravikumar as well.

Ahmed emphasised that the delegation had submitted the formal complaints to ensure that justice is done. He stressed that Narayanaswamy’s statement was particularly unbecoming of an Opposition Leader, while Ravikumar’s comment about the IAS officer was both unconstitutional and offensive. “We have urged the Chairman to take appropriate action,” he added.

The Congress had earlier filed a similar complaint on this matter with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.