Engineering seat matrix in two weeks; over 100 colleges seek intake revisions

“Some institutions want to boost intake in high-demand branches, while others aim to reduce or discontinue courses with poor enrolment,” the official explained. “We cannot proceed without AICTE approval, which is why we are releasing a draft first. Once objections are received, we will assess whether proposed changes align with AICTE approvals and state policies.”

A major point under review is whether to freeze the CSE seat intake. Despite the branch remaining highly popular among students, officials are concerned about a potential oversupply of graduates, particularly from private colleges. This oversaturation is believed to be affecting both employability and academic quality.

CET counselling to follow NEET results and final seat matrix

Addressing concerns about delays in Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling, the official confirmed that the postponement is intentional. “Many students appear for both CET and NEET-UG. If CET counselling begins before NEET results are out, students will lack crucial information and this can lead to unnecessary seat blocking,” the official said.

CET counselling will begin after the finalisation of the engineering seat matrix and the announcement of NEET-UG results, ensuring students can make well-informed decisions about their academic future.