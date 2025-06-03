Engineering seat matrix in two weeks; over 100 colleges seek intake revisions

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Higher Education Department is expected to finalise the engineering seat matrix for the upcoming academic year within the next two weeks. A key decision is pending on whether to freeze the intake for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) courses, along with resolving requests from colleges seeking changes in intake capacity.
A senior department official told TNIE that a draft seat matrix will be issued within two days. Colleges will then be invited to file objections before the final matrix is published. Over 100 institutions across the state have submitted proposals to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), seeking to increase or reduce their intake or to start or discontinue certain courses. The AICTE conveyed its approvals by 20 May, although some colleges submitted late applications, causing delays.
“Some institutions want to boost intake in high-demand branches, while others aim to reduce or discontinue courses with poor enrolment,” the official explained. “We cannot proceed without AICTE approval, which is why we are releasing a draft first. Once objections are received, we will assess whether proposed changes align with AICTE approvals and state policies.”
A major point under review is whether to freeze the CSE seat intake. Despite the branch remaining highly popular among students, officials are concerned about a potential oversupply of graduates, particularly from private colleges. This oversaturation is believed to be affecting both employability and academic quality.
CET counselling to follow NEET results and final seat matrix
Addressing concerns about delays in Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling, the official confirmed that the postponement is intentional. “Many students appear for both CET and NEET-UG. If CET counselling begins before NEET results are out, students will lack crucial information and this can lead to unnecessary seat blocking,” the official said.
CET counselling will begin after the finalisation of the engineering seat matrix and the announcement of NEET-UG results, ensuring students can make well-informed decisions about their academic future.