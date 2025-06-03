Karnataka expands Gruha Arogya across state

He stressed that NCDs like diabetes, hypertension, and various forms of cancer have become serious health threats and cannot be left to the private sector alone, which tends to prioritise treatment over prevention. “It is the government’s responsibility to prevent these diseases before they reach critical stages. No one else will do it,” Rao said.

The minister said that to support the state-wide implementation, a detailed manual has also been released for ASHA workers and health officers. “ASHA workers will go house-to-house to spread awareness about NCDs and refer residents to nearby Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where community health officers will conduct the actual screening.

The officers will enter the screening data into the NCD portal and ensure patients diagnosed with conditions like diabetes and hypertension receive free medication immediately. In more serious cases, they will refer individuals to higher-level hospitals for further treatment,” Rao explained.

The ultimate goal of this scheme is to reduce the burden of chronic diseases by identifying them early, Rao said.