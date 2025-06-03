Karnataka expands Gruha Arogya across state

BENGALURU: In a boost to preventive healthcare, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that the state will now offer free screening for 14 non-communicable diseases (NCDs) under the expanded Gruha Arogya scheme. This announcement was made during a workshop held at Vikasa Soudha, where Rao emphasised the importance of early detection and prevention in tackling the growing threat of chronic diseases. Gruha Arogya scheme, which was initially launched in Kolar district, will now be implemented across Karnataka.
Rao said that the Health Department, from now on, will be undertaking door-to-door health checks for people aged above 30, aiming to identify NCDs at an early stage and ensure timely management.
He stressed that NCDs like diabetes, hypertension, and various forms of cancer have become serious health threats and cannot be left to the private sector alone, which tends to prioritise treatment over prevention. “It is the government’s responsibility to prevent these diseases before they reach critical stages. No one else will do it,” Rao said.
The minister said that to support the state-wide implementation, a detailed manual has also been released for ASHA workers and health officers. “ASHA workers will go house-to-house to spread awareness about NCDs and refer residents to nearby Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where community health officers will conduct the actual screening.
The officers will enter the screening data into the NCD portal and ensure patients diagnosed with conditions like diabetes and hypertension receive free medication immediately. In more serious cases, they will refer individuals to higher-level hospitals for further treatment,” Rao explained.
The ultimate goal of this scheme is to reduce the burden of chronic diseases by identifying them early, Rao said.