Karnataka plans cabinet meeting at Nandi Hills, spotlight on Chikkaballapur’s development needs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is toying with the idea of holding its next cabinet meeting amidst the misty charm of Nandi Hills on June 19 or soon after depending on the readiness of the infrastructure, according to sources.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil confirmed that the plan is in the works. “We are working on it,” he said, when asked about the choice of venue, adding, “There is a large hall there, and we will use it for the meeting. There shouldn’t be any problem.”

Sources revealed that the infrastructure at Nandi Hills received a significant facelift recently. This includes upgrades to the facilities originally built for the second SAARC Summit held there back in 1986 — a piece of history most may have forgotten. Teams of officials have since swooped in to fine-tune the facilities, much like they did ahead of cabinet meetings at Kalaburagi and Male Mahadeshwara Hills.