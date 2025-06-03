Karnataka to take Almatti Dam dispute with Maharashtra to PM Modi: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, stated on Monday that the Maharashtra government has raised objections to Karnataka’s proposal to increase the height of the Almatti Dam in Vijayapura district from 519.6 to 524 metres.

The Karnataka government, he said, plans to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging Union ministers and MPs from the state to stand united in safeguarding Karnataka’s interests.

Describing Maharashtra’s objection as “shocking,” Shivakumar pointed out that the neighbouring state, which had never opposed Karnataka’s decision in the past, has now raised concerns that the proposed increase could lead to flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

“Flooding in Maharashtra is its internal matter and that state should fix it. We will meet the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister and press for approval of our project,” he said.