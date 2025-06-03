Karnataka to take Almatti Dam dispute with Maharashtra to PM Modi: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, stated on Monday that the Maharashtra government has raised objections to Karnataka’s proposal to increase the height of the Almatti Dam in Vijayapura district from 519.6 to 524 metres.
The Karnataka government, he said, plans to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging Union ministers and MPs from the state to stand united in safeguarding Karnataka’s interests.
Describing Maharashtra’s objection as “shocking,” Shivakumar pointed out that the neighbouring state, which had never opposed Karnataka’s decision in the past, has now raised concerns that the proposed increase could lead to flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
“Flooding in Maharashtra is its internal matter and that state should fix it. We will meet the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister and press for approval of our project,” he said.
Shivakumar further noted that Karnataka has been awaiting a gazette notification permitting the increase in the dam’s height since 2013. He emphasised that there is no scientific basis for the recent letter from the Maharashtra Chief Minister opposing the move.
According to the Krishna Tribunal’s order, Karnataka is entitled to raise the height of the Almatti Dam to 524 metres. “Maharashtra, which remained silent when the tribunal delivered its judgement in 2010 and even submitted an affidavit supporting the implementation, is now opposing the project,” Shivakumar said at a press briefing in Bengaluru.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on 9 May, urging him to reconsider the plan. Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah would respond to the letter soon and reiterated that the project is Karnataka’s “right accorded by the Krishna Tribunal.”
Shivakumar added that Karnataka is not seeking confrontation with its neighbours but warned that further delays would lead to increased project costs. He estimated that the state may require up to Rs 1 lakh crore for land acquisition if the implementation is delayed further.