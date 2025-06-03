KFCC stands firm: No release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka without Kamal Haasan’s apology
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has stated unequivocally that Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life will not be released in the state unless the actor issues a formal apology for his recent controversial remark regarding the Kannada language.
KFCC President Narasimhulu said, “Kamal Haasan is insisting, ‘I have not done anything wrong, so I will not apologise.’ But if he does not apologise, there is no question of allowing the film to be released.”
He further noted that the backlash is not limited to the film industry. “Not just people from the industry, but also local political leaders and pro-Kannada organisations have condemned his statement,” he said.
The controversy stems from Kamal Haasan’s comment made during the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, where he remarked that “Kannada was born out of Tamil”. The comment has been widely criticised and has led to demands for a boycott of the film in Karnataka.
Narasimhulu added that there is no support for Haasan within the state. “Theatres and distributors have already decided not to screen Thug Life. Even if he apologises, we won’t immediately allow its release.”
While a final decision is yet to be made, time has been granted until 3 June for a response from the actor or the film’s distributors. Kamal Haasan is currently in Dubai and is expected to arrive in Chennai by 11 am on 3 June. Distributors planning to release the film in Karnataka have requested time until 12 pm on Tuesday to provide their response.