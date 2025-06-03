KFCC stands firm: No release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka without Kamal Haasan’s apology

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has stated unequivocally that Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life will not be released in the state unless the actor issues a formal apology for his recent controversial remark regarding the Kannada language.

KFCC President Narasimhulu said, “Kamal Haasan is insisting, ‘I have not done anything wrong, so I will not apologise.’ But if he does not apologise, there is no question of allowing the film to be released.”

He further noted that the backlash is not limited to the film industry. “Not just people from the industry, but also local political leaders and pro-Kannada organisations have condemned his statement,” he said.