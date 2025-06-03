Major heist at Canara Bank: Nearly 59 kg gold and cash looted in Karnataka

The incident was reported to the Regional Head, who arrived at the branch with officials from the Regional Office by 1:00 p.m. Police were informed shortly thereafter and reached the location at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Upon inspecting the premises, police and bank officials found the main door of the strong room intact. However, the inner grill gate had been cut and bent. Inside, one of the steel almirahs used to store gold ornaments was found empty. A total of 1,373 gold packets, weighing 59,348.94 grams gross, were reported missing. Approximately 372 grams of gold was found scattered inside the premises, leading to a net loss of 58,976.94 grams.

In addition, another almirah containing cash had been opened, and Rs 5,20,450 was missing. The culprits also removed the CCTV NVR unit and its hard disk, effectively disabling all surveillance recordings during the break-in.

The branch had last operated on 23 May, and the burglary is believed to have occurred between 7:00 p.m. that evening and 11:30 a.m. on 25 May, coinciding with the fourth Saturday and Sunday bank holiday closure.

A delay in filing the police complaint was attributed to the time taken to physically verify and reconcile the remaining gold inventory.

Police have registered a case and launched a full-scale investigation. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi confirmed that eight special teams have been constituted to probe the case.