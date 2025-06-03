Smart CCTV system in Gokarna prevents potential tragedy as police warn couple taking risky selfies with baby

GOKARNA (UTTARA KANNADA): A CCTV video showing a couple with a baby taking selfies dangerously on the newly constructed Gangavali bridge connecting Gokarna and Ankola has gone viral, drawing attention to the first-ever use of an intelligent camera system in Karnataka to prevent a potential mishap.

The Uttara Kannada police, using a Wi-Fi-connected intelligent camera, issued a live warning to the couple, asking them to leave the spot immediately due to the strong river current below. The police announcement, followed by a siren, startled the couple, who were unaware that they were being monitored remotely from the Gokarna police station.

“This is the first time we’ve used a real-time audio alert through CCTV to warn tourists of danger,” said Sreedhar, Police Inspector of Gokarna. “If there had been even a slight mistake, the baby could have fallen into the river. We are relieved that the timely alert possibly saved a life.”