Smart CCTV system in Gokarna prevents potential tragedy as police warn couple taking risky selfies with baby

GOKARNA (UTTARA KANNADA): A CCTV video showing a couple with a baby taking selfies dangerously on the newly constructed Gangavali bridge connecting Gokarna and Ankola has gone viral, drawing attention to the first-ever use of an intelligent camera system in Karnataka to prevent a potential mishap.
The Uttara Kannada police, using a Wi-Fi-connected intelligent camera, issued a live warning to the couple, asking them to leave the spot immediately due to the strong river current below. The police announcement, followed by a siren, startled the couple, who were unaware that they were being monitored remotely from the Gokarna police station.
“This is the first time we’ve used a real-time audio alert through CCTV to warn tourists of danger,” said Sreedhar, Police Inspector of Gokarna. “If there had been even a slight mistake, the baby could have fallen into the river. We are relieved that the timely alert possibly saved a life.”
The incident occurred about 5 km from Gokarna, where the couple, travelling from Manjuguni village to Ankola, stopped at the scenic new bridge to take photographs. With their child in hand, they took selfies while standing precariously on the bridge's retaining grill a location that has become popular among selfie-seekers.
Thanks to the smart surveillance setup, the activity was immediately detected and monitored by the police, who issued a warning directly through the CCTV system. The startled couple quickly left the area, avoiding a potential accident.
Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, M Narayan, confirmed that 35 intelligent CCTV cameras have been installed at beaches and vulnerable tourist spots in Gokarna, including the temple beach, Kudle Beach, Om Beach, and Paradise Beach. These cameras are connected to the tourist information centre and the Gokarna police station, enabling real-time monitoring and two-way communication.
“This successful intervention is a testimony to our commitment to tourist safety,” said SP Narayan, who personally commended Inspector Sreedhar for his quick action with a cash reward of Rs 5,000.
Authorities are now urging tourists to prioritise safety and heed warnings while visiting high-risk locations in and around Gokarna.