28-year-old RCB fan dies of heart attack during victory celebrations in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: A 28-year-old youth celebrating RCB's maiden IPL title win

suffered a heart attack and died in Avaradi village of Mudalgi taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath Irappa Kambar. The tragic incident happened when he was dancing during the victory

celebrations while watching the post-match events on a projector screen

installed in his village.

At several places in Belagavi district, the final match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings was telecasted live on big screens.

The police had to resort to a mild lathi charge on RCB fans who

had gathered in massive numbers at Chennamma Circle to celebrate the victory of RCB late on Tuesday night.