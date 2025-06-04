After US import ban, Karnataka's areca leaf plate makers in doldrums

SHIVAMOGGA: The areca leaf plate manufacturing industry has been severely hit by the US government’s decision to ban import of the leaf plates. The US announced its decision and stopped importing the plates from May 8, citing the reason that a form of alkaloid in the areca plates makes them carcinogenic.
Apprehension is mounting among areca leaf plate manufacturers as well as thousands of labourers working in these industries.
Areca leaf plate manufacturing is one of the main businesses of Shivamogga district, considered the largest areca producer in the state. Leaf plate manufacturing is a secondary economic generator for areca growers, especially marginal farmers of Thirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks.
Shivamogga District Industries Association secretary Visveshwaraiah told TNIE there are more than 500 areca leaf plate manufacturing units in the district, that have employed 8,000 to 10,000 labourers. The tableware made from areca leaves was a great opportunity for areca growers, industrialists and thousands of labourers who have earned their livelihood through it for the past two decades, he said.
For traditional areca growers who own a minimum land area of half an acre to two acres, the plate manufacturing units presented a good opportunity of a secondary income, as they bought the leaves from them for a tidy sum, said Visveshwaraiah.
The hundreds of areca leaf plate manufacturing units are a big source of employment for unemployed men and women in rural areas, where most of these units operate.
“Semi-skilled labourers get a salary of Rs 6,000 while experienced and skilled labourers get a maximum of Rs 15,000 per month, which is the average package offered by these units, sources said.
This industry is also supportive of industries like dye making and fabrication in the district, said Visveshwaraiah.
Recently, office-bearers of the Shivamogga District Areca Leaf Manufacturing Association (SDALMA) urged the State and Central governments to intervene and talk to the US authorities to lift the ban on the import of areca leaf plates.
“The food certification authorities of the US informed that the plates contain a kind of alkaloid which is carcinogenic in nature, which led to the ban. But this is not quite true as these leaf plates have been used for many centuries in India,” said Manjunath, of the SDALMA.
Another reason for apprehension among the manufacturers and labourers is that if European countries decide to follow the US and impose a ban, their business will be in great trouble. At least 17 countries import these leaf plates, so they are now looking to the Central and state governments to intervene, and hoping that the import ban will be lifted by the US.