After US import ban, Karnataka's areca leaf plate makers in doldrums

SHIVAMOGGA: The areca leaf plate manufacturing industry has been severely hit by the US government’s decision to ban import of the leaf plates. The US announced its decision and stopped importing the plates from May 8, citing the reason that a form of alkaloid in the areca plates makes them carcinogenic.

Apprehension is mounting among areca leaf plate manufacturers as well as thousands of labourers working in these industries.

Areca leaf plate manufacturing is one of the main businesses of Shivamogga district, considered the largest areca producer in the state. Leaf plate manufacturing is a secondary economic generator for areca growers, especially marginal farmers of Thirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks.