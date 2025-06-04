Bengaluru Sustainability Conclave: OP Jindal report urges all universities to lead climate action

BENGALURU: Amid growing concerns over rising global temperatures, social inequalities, and economic instability, there is an urgent need for collective action on sustainability, according to OP Jindal Global University’s Sustainable Development Report 2025.

The report was released by Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot at the Bengaluru Sustainability Conclave here on Tuesday. It called upon universities to take a leading role in addressing climate challenges and outlines the university’s progress in sustainability research, education and operations, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report author, Prof Padmanabha Ramanujam, highlighted the role of higher education in sustainability leadership.