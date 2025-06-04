Bengaluru Sustainability Conclave: OP Jindal report urges all universities to lead climate action

BENGALURU: Amid growing concerns over rising global temperatures, social inequalities, and economic instability, there is an urgent need for collective action on sustainability, according to OP Jindal Global University’s Sustainable Development Report 2025.
The report was released by Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot at the Bengaluru Sustainability Conclave here on Tuesday. It called upon universities to take a leading role in addressing climate challenges and outlines the university’s progress in sustainability research, education and operations, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The report author, Prof Padmanabha Ramanujam, highlighted the role of higher education in sustainability leadership.
“The report underscores that the country still lacks deep ideation in the field of sustainability. This places a greater responsibility on universities to shape the discourse and drive meaningful change,” he said.
According to the report, the university recorded 250 SDG-related publications, with a total of 14,939 citations and an average of 59.8 citations per publication.
Leading researchers reached an H-index (a metric that measures the impact of a researcher’s work) of 72, reflecting high-impact academic work. The report noted a 41% increase in scholarly output over the past year, with 15 out of 16 SDGs seeing growth in research contributions.
Intergovernmental organisations accounted for 51% of the total citations, and the university’s global research impact extended across countries including India, Germany and the United States.
The report also stressed interdisciplinary research, student involvement in practical sustainability projects and partnerships.