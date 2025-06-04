Bengaluru theatres appeal to HC to ensure smooth release of 'Thug Life'

BENGALURU: With just days left for Tamil film Thug Life to hit the screens nationwide, a few cinema theatres in Bengaluru are learnt to be moving the Karnataka High Court, seeking protection to ensure the film’s safe and uninterrupted release on its scheduled date, June 5.

In a writ petition already filed by Raajkamal Films International (WP No. 15589/2025), theatres are planning to implead and request police protection amid growing threats from Kannada groups opposing the film’s screening. Theatres cite intimidation tactics, including threats of violence and property damage, should they proceed with the release.

One theatre chain, represented by its authorised signatory, is learnt to be filing an urgent impleadment application in the writ petition filed by Kamal Haasan’s production company, urging the court to allow it to join the case as a petitioner.