Bengaluru theatres appeal to HC to ensure smooth release of 'Thug Life'

BENGALURU: With just days left for Tamil film Thug Life to hit the screens nationwide, a few cinema theatres in Bengaluru are learnt to be moving the Karnataka High Court, seeking protection to ensure the film’s safe and uninterrupted release on its scheduled date, June 5.
In a writ petition already filed by Raajkamal Films International (WP No. 15589/2025), theatres are planning to implead and request police protection amid growing threats from Kannada groups opposing the film’s screening. Theatres cite intimidation tactics, including threats of violence and property damage, should they proceed with the release.
One theatre chain, represented by its authorised signatory, is learnt to be filing an urgent impleadment application in the writ petition filed by Kamal Haasan’s production company, urging the court to allow it to join the case as a petitioner.
The theatre emphasised its long-standing reputation in providing entertainment to Bengaluru audiences for over two decades.
The applicant asserts its readiness to screen Thug Life from June 5, highlighting substantial preparations such as marketing strategies and logistical arrangements. It argues that any delay in screening could lead to severe financial losses, largely due to piracy. Theatres fear that a staggered release could prompt illegal copies to circulate online, undermining legitimate ticket sales.
Citing Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, theatres stress their right to conduct business free from threats and intimidation. They also emphasise the state’s constitutional duty under Article 21 to protect life and property. The application seeks an urgent interim order directing the Bengaluru police and local authorities to provide dedicated security at theatres, and ensure peaceful screenings.