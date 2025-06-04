Karnataka

Connecting with youth vital for conservation: Cricketer Anil Kumble

Kumble was speaking at the sidelines of an interaction with state's forest department officials, accepting the role of Brand Ambassador of Karnataka’s Forest and Environment department.
Former Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Former Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
BENGALURU: Noted cricketer and coach Anil Kumble on Tuesday said connecting with people, especially the youth is most important for conservation and reducing man-animal conflict.

“There are many ways in which social media can be used to interact with youth and now the forest department and I will make the most use of it,” Kumble said.

He was speaking to media at the sidelines of the interaction with forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre and department officials in the City, accepting the role of Brand Ambassador of Karnataka’s Forest and Environment department.

Kumble said, this has come as a good opportunity for him to be involved with wildlife and the forest.

