Connecting with youth vital for conservation: Cricketer Anil Kumble

BENGALURU: Noted cricketer and coach Anil Kumble on Tuesday said connecting with people, especially the youth is most important for conservation and reducing man-animal conflict.

“There are many ways in which social media can be used to interact with youth and now the forest department and I will make the most use of it,” Kumble said.

He was speaking to media at the sidelines of the interaction with forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre and department officials in the City, accepting the role of Brand Ambassador of Karnataka’s Forest and Environment department.

Kumble said, this has come as a good opportunity for him to be involved with wildlife and the forest.