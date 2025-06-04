Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission orders compensation against Sangeetha Mobiles

SIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here has directed Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd to compensate a customer over service deficiency related to mobile phone insurance.

The complainant, Sandesh Kumar of Aisur in Shikaripura taluk, had purchased a mobile phone worth Rs 84,000 in October 2022 and took an insurance plan costing Rs 7,999. When the phone developed issues in September 2023, he approached the Sangeetha Mobiles outlet in Shivamogga. Despite submitting his insurance card, he was asked to pay Rs 52,000 extra to receive a new phone.

Kumar then filed a complaint through his advocate against the managers of Sangeetha Mobiles in Shivamogga and Bengaluru. The commission issued notices to the company, which denied any deficiency in service and sought dismissal of the complaint. After examining the evidence and hearing both parties, the commission held that the company failed to honour the insurance terms by not repairing or replacing the damaged handset.