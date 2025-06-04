No plan to frame bike taxi policy, says Karnataka transport department

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka High Court ban on bike taxi operations nearing on June 15, officials of the transport department said they will go ahead and implement the ban. There is no plan to frame a bike taxi policy, which will legalise their operations, they added.

Hundreds of bike taxi riders from Bengaluru and across the state have been meeting Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and senior officials of the state Transport Department, telling them that the ban will affect their livelihood.

They have been urging them to frame a bike taxi policy in the state and allow them to run bike taxis. However, senior officials of the Department said personal vehicles are only meant for personal use and they cannot be used as bike taxis.

Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with an electric bike taxi policy- ‘Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021’. The scheme allowed operation of electric bike taxis but the scheme was withdrawn in 2024.