Siddaramaiah government dictatorial: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

BENGALURU: The government’s actions are completely undermining law and order in Dakshina Kannada district and the coastal region, said BJP state president BY Vijayendra here on Tuesday, warning that should the government choose to use police force, instead of rectifying the issue, they will not simply stand and watch.
Vijayendra told reporters, “I discussed the matter with our national leaders last night, and our MPs and MLAs will be meeting senior police officers.”
To a question on the recent deportation of several individuals in Dakshina Kannada district, he said, “Once upon a time, kings ruled this country, and we’ve heard of feudal lords. The current Congress government is running the state just like the feudal lords. Under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, the government is operating an administration that stifles democracy.”
He alleged that after the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty, certain elements prevented Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara from visiting Shetty’s family. “Women were also complicit in Shetty’s murder, as seen in visual media,” he said. “Three or four women stood on the road, helping the murderers and traitors get into a car and escape. What action has been taken? Have these women, who are accomplices, been arrested,” he sought to know.
“We no longer believe there is an elected government in the state, nor that the police are maintaining law and order,” he said. “An FIR has been filed against senior Sangh Parivar leaders — a clear conspiracy to intimidate Hindu leaders and activists. The police are harassing our activists at midnight. Is this democracy? Where are we living,” he asked.
He accused the state government of tarnishing its own reputation by suppressing farmers’ rights. “They are trying to silence the farmer protest over the Hemavathi river water issue using police force,” he said.
“Sure, maybe one or two people threw stones, which is unacceptable, but the police are supposed to serve the public. Instead, they are using these incidents as a pretext to target our activists and farmer leaders, jailing them in a bid to crush the protest against Hemavathi river diversion,” he charged.
“I and other party leaders will visit the protest site this afternoon. The Congress government has failed to provide any meaningful development and cannot even allocate funds properly. The collapse of law and order is a direct result of the government’s own plans, all in a bid to hide its failures,” he alleged.