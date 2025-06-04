Siddaramaiah government dictatorial: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

BENGALURU: The government’s actions are completely undermining law and order in Dakshina Kannada district and the coastal region, said BJP state president BY Vijayendra here on Tuesday, warning that should the government choose to use police force, instead of rectifying the issue, they will not simply stand and watch.

Vijayendra told reporters, “I discussed the matter with our national leaders last night, and our MPs and MLAs will be meeting senior police officers.”

To a question on the recent deportation of several individuals in Dakshina Kannada district, he said, “Once upon a time, kings ruled this country, and we’ve heard of feudal lords. The current Congress government is running the state just like the feudal lords. Under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, the government is operating an administration that stifles democracy.”

He alleged that after the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty, certain elements prevented Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara from visiting Shetty’s family. “Women were also complicit in Shetty’s murder, as seen in visual media,” he said. “Three or four women stood on the road, helping the murderers and traitors get into a car and escape. What action has been taken? Have these women, who are accomplices, been arrested,” he sought to know.