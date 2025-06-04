Union Mos for Jalashakthi Somanna writes to Karnataka CM on Hemavathi project

BENGALURU: Tumakaru MP and Union Minister for State for Railways and Jalashakthi V Somanna has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the State Government to withdraw cases registered against several people, including elected representatives and seers, for protesting against the diversion of Hemavathi river waters to Bengaluru South district, bypassing Tumakuru.

Somanna also urged the CM to call for a special meeting with the elected representatives from Tumakuru to discuss the canal project and he too will attend the meeting.

Somanna said he wants the canal project stopped as farmers from Tumakuru region will be deprived of their share of water. “In spite of my appeal, the government did not stop the project which is unfortunate,’’ he rued.

Somanna said this project has caused displeasure among people in Tumakuru. Instead of addressing their issue, the government is trying to restrain those who are protesting, including farmers and religious heads.

“Even Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath spoke to me and expressed concern over this issue,’’ he said.

He urged the CM and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also minister for water resources, to hold a meeting with local representatives to discuss the pros and cons of the project.

He said experts from both sides of the divide, those who support it and those opposed to it, should be invited for the meeting.