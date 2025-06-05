27 out of 42 NH projects done in Karnataka: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: While stating that the Public Works Department (PWD) is implementing all the road projects in an effective manner and at a fast pace, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said out of 42 National Highway (NH) projects undertaken in Karnataka, 27 have been completed in the last two years.

At an interactive session organised by Belagavi Print Media Association in Belagavi on Wednesday, Jarkiholi said that all 27 NH projects have been completed and handed over to the Central government, while 15 projects are still pending.

“I was given the Public Works Department and have been working with a long-term vision. Our department’s work is visible to everyone, unlike some other departments. This brings greater responsibility. The government has allocated funds to our department for two consecutive years, allowing us to build roads and buildings,” he said.

He also informed that the Central Forest Department has not granted permission to widen the Belagavi-Chorla State Highway.