Excavation at Karnataka's Lakkundi to unearth clues to Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas

GADAG : Excavation began at Lakkundi for the second time in 20 years. This time, an open ground has been prepared to collect antique items, coins and inscriptions of Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple. Retired scientist Keshav and his team are working with the ASI team, and there is much curiosity among history enthusiasts to see the artifacts being excavated.

In November, ten teams started excavation work at Lakkundi and found five wells, six inscriptions and 600 historic stone carvings. This time, five families handed over their houses to the excavation team, and ASI officials also plan to make an open museum under the guidance of Tourism Minister HK Patil.

Incidentally, the first excavation was started in 2004-05 under Patil, who was then irrigation minister. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the work this week.

As per Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority sources, there are good chances of getting coin mintage, some more wells, temples and antique items from the Rashtrakuta, Kalyani, Chalukya and Hoysala eras.

In 2004, Lakkundi Prabhudeva Mutt’s south part, and a wall belonging to the ninth or tenth century was found. In 2005, some stone age items were found.

This time, the idea of an open museum has attracted many as it is the first time the people of Lakkundi will be able to see artifacts in an open place.

Siddalingeshwar Patil, committee member of Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority, said, “This time, we are curious to see what we get after excavation. We hope to see old Lakkundi coins and inscriptions which will show us the path to further inscriptions. This time, we hope to find temples and wells belonging to Rashtrakutas, Kalyani Chalukyas and Hoysala dynasties.”

How excavation started

Minister HK Patil has a big hand in the excavation which started in November. He first convinced all villagers by writing out Lakkundi’s brief history and pamphlets were printed and distributed to villagers. Patil appealed to the people to support the excavation, and the villagers gave the ASI team good support.