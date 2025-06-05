People need not fear cops in Dakshina Kannada: Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: After the BJP accused police of harassing members of pro-Hindu organisations, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said common people need not worry and he would ensure that people are not harassed.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Parameshwara said one need not have to get scared in the Dakshina Kannada district. “Those who work against law, those who indulge in anti-public activities, they might have to fear. But common people need not have to fear or worry,” he said.

He said in Coastal Karnataka, the police might have got the information about those indulging in communal violence. “As a duty, the policemen are doing night rounds and has increased the numbers. They are also visiting to instill courage and trust in people. At the same time, if there are anti-social elements, to monitor them, night rounds are being done. Public need not have to panic, I can assure that they will not be harmed,’’ he said. Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje and other BJP leaders alleged that police are harassing Hindu activists. When asked, Parameshwara said they are not targeting anyone. “Those violating laws, they have to fear,’’ he said.

Parameshwara said they have established Anti Communal Force, and in next 10 days, they are expected to launch it. “Even then, there will be some opposition. But it is the responsibility of the State Government to maintain law and order, and peace. This is why we need to take action. “Neither myself nor Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gives instruction to police every one hour. The police department officials take action on spot what has to be done at that time as per the rules,’’ he added.

On preventing some people from entering Dakshina Kannada, he said,”If there are people who indulge directly or supporting murder, looting, what should be done for them? They should be kept away from the place. Also, there is law and based on that, next course of action will be taken,” he said.