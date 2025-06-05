Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 to 10 years, says Energy Minister KJ George

MYSURU: Amid talks of a potential change of guard in the corridors of power for sometime now, Energy Minister KJ George here on Wednesday dismissed any such speculation and said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah enjoys the support of the masses, and will continue in office for 5-10 more years.

“Siddaramaiah has the support of MLAs and the party high command. You (media) have created this speculation that the power transfer will happen around November. It is June now, and I wish to speak to you in November again on the subject,” he said.

George said that the high command knows when to decide on various issues and that the Congress government will complete its five-year term in office. He told reporters not to drag him further into the issue and said he was only reacting to their queries.