Undeclared emergency in Karnataka, says BJP MLC CT Ravi

BENGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi said on Wednesday Congress has not learnt any lessons from the emergency and is trying to threaten opposition leaders through an ‘undeclared emergency’ in Karnataka.

The BJP leader said they will not be cowed down by such intimidations and will face them. Ravi said many ministers were behaving like ‘super Home Ministers” in their districts and politically motivated cases were registered against opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy was locked up in a government guest house in Kalaburgi district for several hours, but no action was taken against those responsible for it, he said, adding that the party MLC N Ravi Kumar was questioned for five hours in a police station, even after he had expressed regrets for his remarks about the Kalaburgi DC. The BJP leader said the law and order situation is deteriorated. Even police records show an increase in crimes and corruption is the only achievement of ministers.

Terming it an anti-people government, the BJP leader said Kalaburgi police registered a case of disturbing peace when people expressed their anger against Pakistan by throwing its flag on a road after terrorists killed tourists in Pahalgam. “Whose peace was disturbed and who was hurt?” Ravi asked.

He also asked the government what message it is giving by taking such actions. He said the police commissioner in Kalaburgi should not behave like a Pakistani police. Booking a case against those who threw the Pakistani flag on the road sends a wrong message, he said. He urged the government to withdraw the case.

He also slammed the government for failing to maintain law and order in Dakshina Kannada and targeting those working for people.