VHP, Bajrang Dal distance themselves from accused in Rahiman murder case

MANGALURU: VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders on Wednesday distanced themselves from those accused in the brutal murder of Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk. Speaking to reporters here, VHP leader and Prantha Goraksha Pramukh Sunil KR said that VHP and Bajrang Dal workers do not commit such heinous crimes, nor does the organisation incite anyone to do so.

When asked about the organisation disowning Suhas Shetty, when he was arrested in the Mohammed Fazil murder case and later owning him, when he was murdered last month, Sunil said Shetty might have done wrongs in the past. “Still, he was involved in the cause of the nation and the Hindu religion. Anyone who strives for the cause of the Hindu religion and the nation is a Hindu worker,” he stressed.

Further, he denied news that Rahiman had donated blood to the father of one of the murder accused. “His father was electrocuted. There was no need for blood. The SP should clarify the motive behind the murder,” he urged.

He criticised KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary for taking objection to “criminals being identified as Hindu workers”. Sunil also added that even those involved in petty crimes are on the rowdy-sheeter list, hence they cannot be called criminals. Accusing the local police of harassing Hindu workers on the pretext of law and order, he cautioned them not to test their patience. “There is a limit for everything,” he said.

‘Check animal sacrifice during Bakrid’

Sunil urged the police to strictly enforce the Prevention of Cattle Slaughter Act, given the possibility of Qurbani (animal sacrifice) on Bakrid. He said the police should install barricades to check the illegal transportation of cattle and increase surveillance in places where Qurbani or illegal slaughter had taken place in the past. He thanked Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy for rescuing 24 heads of cattle, while they were being illegally transported from Kerala to the city.