Global tender to be called for Bengaluru tunnel road project

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to call a global tender for the tunnel road project in Bengaluru, which will be given to the agency under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model, said Law Minister HK Patil on Thursday.

Patil said that after discussion on the mode of construction, they have decided to construct the tunnel road under BOOT model and the ownership will be given to an agency for 30 years.

They have proposed to drill the twin tunnel road of 33.49 km within 26 months, and then take up construction work in next 12 months. The tunnel road will be from Esteem Mall in Hebbal junction to HSR Layout, to Silk Board junction, which will be the North-South Corridor project. The cabinet approved to take up the work with an estimated cost of Rs 17,780 crore.

When asked if there will be a fee for the tunnel road, Patil said it will be decided in the coming days. Government sources said that since it will be entrusted to a private agency for 30 years, there will be a toll which will be fixed by that agency.