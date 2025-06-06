'Only Karnataka HC can restore faith in governance': Union minister Shobha Karandlaje

The Union minister stated that the CM had claimed that the state government was not responsible for the stampede or the resultant deaths as the government had only organised the event at Vidhana Soudha and not at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This disowning of responsibility amounts to a blatant attempt at whitewashing the role of the government and shielding the officers responsible for this catastrophic mismanagement. It is evident that this is a cover-up intended to grant a clean chit to the very machinery that failed the people, she stated.

“To add to the concern, the magisterial inquiry ordered by the CM, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban -- an officer who is answerable to the same administration under scrutiny -- is inherently biased and lacks public credibility. Such an internal probe cannot be expected to conduct an impartial and independent investigation into the incident,” she stated.