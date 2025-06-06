Will soon reveal actual conspirators’ identity: Hariprasad

MANGALURU: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad on Thursday said those behind communal violence and revenge killings in Dakshina Kannada should be arrested and punished.

“The accused and the victims hail from poor families. We cannot blame them. They have become puppets of the conspirators, who avoid getting caught. We will soon reveal the identity of the conspirators,” he told reporters.

“We have efficient police officers here who will take appropriate action. When law and order fails, the chief minister and the home minister have to take tough actions. In Dakshina Kannada, 99% of people live in peace and harmony.

Only a few invisible individuals are disrupting peace. No religion tolerates violence or terror. We will soon convene a meeting of religious heads. I have discussed the matter with the CM.

We will not allow Mangaluru to become another Manipur. We have almost put an end to terror and communal activities across the state, but could not do so in DK. Our government is taking tough measures. I have also brought the issue to the notice of our party leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.