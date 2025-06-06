Woman spends Gruhalakshmi funds on clearing village road

KOPPAL: A woman farmer from Yerehanchinal village, on the border of Gadag and Koppal districts, utilised her Gruhalakshmi payouts to have roadside thorns and bushes cleared. While several women have purchased gold and dug borewells, Savita Nagreddy used the money collected over 11 months for road work from Yerehanchinal to Kotumachagi villages in Koppal district.
Many farmers requested the gram panchayats concerned to clear the thorns and bushes which had become barriers for vehicular movement, but in vain. So Savita decided to clear the road, getting earthmovers and paying labourers to complete the job.
Many villagers appreciated her idea and thanked her for taking this step. Savita said she will use the Gruhalakshmi money for similar public service, if needed. Savita’s husband Umesh, who is also a farmer, was in agreement with her on spending Rs 22,000 on clearing the road.
Yelburga Farmers’ Association president Andappa Kolur visited the village and thanked Savita for her thoughtful act.
“The villagers have demanded that the road be asphalted. The asphalt has been removed and there are potholes. Thorny bushes have grown on the side of the road. The thorns are obstructing the movement of vehicles. We submitted a memorandum to MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy from the farmers’ association that the road should be repaired, but in vain. Savita has now become a role model after she started road clearing work. We hope this influences others and brings change in rural areas,” said Kolur.
Savita said, “I have been observing how people find it difficult to travel in our village outskirts. The thorny bushes have injured people and have come up to our faces. I have decided to use my Gruhalakshmi amount to clear the road and am ready to use more money if needed. This is a small service from my side to my villagers.”