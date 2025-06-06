Woman spends Gruhalakshmi funds on clearing village road

KOPPAL: A woman farmer from Yerehanchinal village, on the border of Gadag and Koppal districts, utilised her Gruhalakshmi payouts to have roadside thorns and bushes cleared. While several women have purchased gold and dug borewells, Savita Nagreddy used the money collected over 11 months for road work from Yerehanchinal to Kotumachagi villages in Koppal district.

Many farmers requested the gram panchayats concerned to clear the thorns and bushes which had become barriers for vehicular movement, but in vain. So Savita decided to clear the road, getting earthmovers and paying labourers to complete the job.

Many villagers appreciated her idea and thanked her for taking this step. Savita said she will use the Gruhalakshmi money for similar public service, if needed. Savita’s husband Umesh, who is also a farmer, was in agreement with her on spending Rs 22,000 on clearing the road.