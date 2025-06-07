Bengaluru stampede: Police had flagged celebration at one spot, warned of unpreparedness; was rejected by state, organisers

BENGALURU: A full city victory parade covering major stretches of Bengaluru - from Vidhana Soudha to MG Road and beyond - was originally suggested by the city police to mark RCB’s IPL win.

The idea was to keep the team moving through different areas so fans could celebrate from the roadsides instead of overcrowding and flooding one location but this suggestion was flatly rejected by the organisers and the state government, despite warnings of the chaos it could lead to.

Via multiple informed sources, TNIE learnt that the police had reportedly said no to holding a grand event at such a short notice as the police force had spent the night on the ground till 4 am controlling heavy celebrations in the central business district on Tuesday, June 3, after the RCB win and were stretched thin.

The police had also assessed the public mood after the trophy win and communicated to the organisers that massive turnout is certain and that crowd control would require careful preparation.

The organisers also failed to provide details of how exactly they are planning the event, expected crowd size and how exactly passes would be distributed, a police official said, adding that most of the details were verbally communicated as it was done in a hurried manner.

The police also mentioned that they didn’t have the time to arrange even the barricades which they usually source from private event managers.