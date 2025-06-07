BJP, JDS demand CM, Dy CM's resignation over RCB celebration stampede

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS on Friday sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, blaming them responsible for the tragedy during the RCB victory celebrations in Bengaluru.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Union minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, and BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that probes by the CID, magistrate and a commission headed by a retired judge will not reveal the truth.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the government did not take the suggestions given by the police seriously and in turn, suspended five senior officers. He questioned the need for three probes. “The government ordered three probes as it is answerable to the high court,’’ he said.

On the suspension of police officers, Kumaraswamy said it was just for name sake. They will be reinstated after some time. The CM and the DCM are responsible for the tragedy. Their craze for power and publicity resulted in the tragedy, he alleged.

Kumaraswamy demanded that the Congress high command sack Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"Both have to pay for the tragedy,’’ he said, adding that the victory celebration by the government at Vidhana Soudha was more like a family affair of both the leaders.