Centre explores revival of Bhadravathi steel plant for defence, aerospace production

SHIVAMOGGA: “Production of specialty and quality steel for defence and aerospace industries, which the government is trying to promote, is our focus. We will examine whether such production is possible at Bhadravathi too. We are looking for all options and we will decide based on the feasibility study, like what is being done today (Friday),” said Sandeep Poundrik, steel secretary, to the central government, here on Friday.

Before leaving for Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) plant, Poundrik told TNIE at the Shivamogga airport, “We are here to see what can be done at the plant. We will visit the plant, review and discuss with officers before taking a decision.” Asked what it could cost to revive the plant, he said, “There is no such estimate right now. We will first study what can be done and how it can be done. After that we will decide on investment.”

On the revival of Salem Steel Plant, another sick unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), he said, “We visited Salem on Thursday. It is working below capacity. We have asked them to use full capacity which is around 0.35 million tonne. Once they do it, we will explore the option of expanding the plant.”