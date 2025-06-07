Indian-origin couple honoured in New Zealand for IT contributions, community impact

BENGALURU: For the first time, two Indian-origin professionals have been recognised by the New Zealand government for their contributions to the IT industry and the Indian community.

The husband and wife duo, Sunit Prakash and Lalita Kasanji, both dual citizens of New Zealand and Australia, have been appointed Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit. This honour, similar to India’s national awards, is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the nation. Since 1995, only around 15 people have received the award for services to IT.

Sunit and Lalita co-founded the New Zealand Centre for Digital Connections with India in 2023, with the aim of building stronger digital and tech ties between the two countries. Their research showed that Indian IT professionals contribute $350 million to New Zealand’s economy each year. They also developed support programmes to help this workforce grow and gain recognition.

They found that while Indian IT professionals had deep knowledge, experience, and strong connections in both India and New Zealand, their value was often overlooked.