CM, DCM should resign on moral grounds: HDK

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar should take moral responsibility for the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and resign.

He also condemned the state government’s suspension of senior police officers over the incident, terming the move “unnecessary”. Kumaraswamy told reporters on Saturday that the officers were made scapegoats for the mistakes of the government.

“Can the officers work effectively? The government should have thought about it,” he said. He also questioned the state government’s decision to felicitate the RCB team within 24 hours of the IPL victory.

The FIR on the incident says that permission was sought for the June 4 victory celebrations at the stadium even before the match started on June 3, he alleged. “Did they dream about winning the match?’’