CT Ravi links communal murders to cow slaughter, 'love jihad'

MANGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi has urged the state government to curb cow slaughter and ‘love jihad’ if it wants to address the root cause of communal murders in Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Ravi said thousands of families have lost peace because of cattle theft, cow slaughter and ‘love jihad’, and if this ecosystem is destroyed, the communal friction will stop. He also stressed the need to put an end to illegal sand mining, gambling and drug peddling, stating that it funds the communal forces. Ravi said not to view the murders in DK as separate incidents, but as an action for a reaction. “If action stops, then there won’t be a reaction,” he said.

Further, he said there should be a public debate on removing contents in religious texts that lead to hatred and terrorism, stating that they also play a role in religious intolerance. He said that not only the Union and state governments, but also society should take responsibility in this matter. “If such contents are removed, then peace will prevail not just in the state, but in the entire world,” he said.

He objected to the Congress government in the state not compensating the kin of Suhas Shetty, stating that he was a rowdy sheeter and further questioned why the kin of Kabeer, a cattle thief who was killed in the 2014 ANF encounter, was compensated.

When asked why the BJP did not condemn Ashraf and Abdul Rahiman’s murder, he said he was not aware of it and added that the civil society will not accept any murder.

Ravi sought to know whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues had secretly invested in RCB, which prompted them to celebrate its victory, resulting in the death of 11 persons. “RCB is a franchise. It is a cocktail-like arrangement. How many players from Karnataka did it consist, whether its owner is a Kannaniga,” he asked.