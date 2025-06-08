Footwear left after stampede sent to Bidadi plant to generate power

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Solid Waste Management (SWM) unit sent an unusual type of waste to the Bidadi waste-to-energy plant this week — discarded footwear following the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations. Three auto-tippers, each carrying around 300-350 kg of footwear, were dispatched to the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited’s (KPCL) plant over the past couple of days.

The footwear waste is now being processed to generate electricity for two days. The Bidadi plant generates 11.5 MW of electricity daily using 600 tonnes of dry waste collected from Bengaluru.

On the day following the incident, BBMP’s SWM divisions from Shivajinagar and Shanthinagar deployed special teams of waste pickers exclusively to collect discarded footwear. A team of marshals was also assigned to monitor the cleanup operation. Separate auto-tippers were used to remove banners, flexes, and torn clothes.