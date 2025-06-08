Forest dept to ask banks not to sanction loans for encroached lands

“We have earlier tried multiple ways to control encroachment and recover encroached land. But we have failed as people approach courts pleading that they have constructed homes, schools etc and then little or nothing happens as the case prolongs. Now, we are trying this new method of approaching banks,” said a senior forest department official, not wanting to be named.

He said that in cases where the construction has started and bank loans approved, they are looking at other options. “But this method of blocking financial support to encroachers will work. These encroachers start construction activity even though the courts would have directed them to maintain a status quo,” the official said.

All the forest divisions in the state are preparing a list of places where this method can be adopted. “This will be ideal in Bengaluru and surrounding areas where land is heavily priced,” the official added.