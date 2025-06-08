Kumaraswamy slams Rs 100 crore Cauvery aarti plan, blasts govt over stadium stampede probe

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has voiced strong opposition to the Karnataka government’s proposal to spend Rs 100 crore on the Cauvery Aarti in Mandya.
Speaking to reporters at the Mysugar High School premises on Saturday, Kumaraswamy questioned the rationale behind the massive allocation. “Why do we need Rs 100 crore for the Cauvery Aarti? How much did it cost when JDS leader CS Puttaraju organised a similar event at Kere Thonnur? Why spend such an enormous amount? I am completely against this,” he said.
Kumaraswamy also criticised the state government’s handling of the recent stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, calling out the lack of clarity and shifting decisions regarding the inquiry. “Initially, they said there would be a magisterial investigation, then it changed to a judicial probe, and now they talk about handing it over to the CID. What final outcome are they expecting? There needs to be consistency in decision-making,” he remarked.
He questioned the government’s narrative, highlighting that the FIR reportedly stated there was no negligence by officials. “Instead of accepting responsibility, the government is deflecting blame and drawing irrelevant comparisons with incidents in Pahalgam and Prayagraj. What do those have to do with this? When the Mumbai terror attacks occurred under PM Manmohan Singh’s tenure, did he resign? This is nothing but drama by CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar to salvage their reputation,” he alleged.
Responding to former MP DK Suresh’s comment suggesting Kumaraswamy should take care of his health, the minister retorted, “God will take care of my health. The blessings of the people of Mandya are with me. I’m not under any pressure. They are the ones feeling the heat.”