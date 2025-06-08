Kumaraswamy slams Rs 100 crore Cauvery aarti plan, blasts govt over stadium stampede probe

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has voiced strong opposition to the Karnataka government’s proposal to spend Rs 100 crore on the Cauvery Aarti in Mandya.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysugar High School premises on Saturday, Kumaraswamy questioned the rationale behind the massive allocation. “Why do we need Rs 100 crore for the Cauvery Aarti? How much did it cost when JDS leader CS Puttaraju organised a similar event at Kere Thonnur? Why spend such an enormous amount? I am completely against this,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also criticised the state government’s handling of the recent stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, calling out the lack of clarity and shifting decisions regarding the inquiry. “Initially, they said there would be a magisterial investigation, then it changed to a judicial probe, and now they talk about handing it over to the CID. What final outcome are they expecting? There needs to be consistency in decision-making,” he remarked.