NIA probe ordered into rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder

MANGALURU: The Union government has ordered a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of rowdy-sheeter and Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty.
The development is seen as a setback to the Congress government in Karnataka which had refused to hand over the case to NIA stating that police are competent enough to investigate it.
An order from Ministry of Home Affairs said the Central Government opines that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed in the instant case.
It added that with regard to the gravity of the offence, its national ramifications as well as the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.
“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (5) of section 6 read with section 8 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the Central Government hereby directs the National Investigation Agency to take up investigation of the aforesaid case,” said the order.
Suhas Shetty, an accused in two murders, was travelling in a car when he was hacked to death by a gang of persons in Bajpe Police Station limits near Mangaluru city on May 1.
Subsequently, the police booked a case under sections 189(4), 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 109, 118(1), 103(1), 61(1), 62, 351(2), 351(3), 190 of BNS, 2023 and sections 3(1), 25 OF Arms Act, 1959. As many as 12 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.
However, the Home Ministry's order says that in this case sections 10 r/w 41, 13, 15, 17, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 are attracted, as it is related to targeted killing of an individual in public view with the intention to create terror in the minds of people.
The order also states that the accused persons involved in the case are allegedly members of Popular Front of India (PFI), an unlawful association.
The BJP had demanded for NIA probe into the Suhas Shetty's murder.
Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta thanked union home minister Amith Shah for ordering a NIA probe.
Chowta in a letter to Shah soon after the murder had said that NIA probe is much needed to dismantle the nexus of anti-national forces like the banned PFI whose cadre now function as SDPI members and fuel such activities.
“Dakshina Kannada seeks freedom from such elements to ensure we become active participants of our PM Shri @narendramodi vision of Viksit Bharat” he posted on 'X' on Sunday.