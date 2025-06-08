NIA probe ordered into rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder

MANGALURU: The Union government has ordered a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of rowdy-sheeter and Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty.

The development is seen as a setback to the Congress government in Karnataka which had refused to hand over the case to NIA stating that police are competent enough to investigate it.

An order from Ministry of Home Affairs said the Central Government opines that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed in the instant case.

It added that with regard to the gravity of the offence, its national ramifications as well as the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (5) of section 6 read with section 8 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the Central Government hereby directs the National Investigation Agency to take up investigation of the aforesaid case,” said the order.

Suhas Shetty, an accused in two murders, was travelling in a car when he was hacked to death by a gang of persons in Bajpe Police Station limits near Mangaluru city on May 1.